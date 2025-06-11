Mostafa Mohamed News: Depth role in Brittany

Mohamed played 30 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes in the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals.

Mohamed demonstrated clinical finishing with five goals in 1,245 minutes, as he clearly lost his starting role from last season with the Canaries. With two years left on his contract and the probable departure of Matthis Abline, his main competitor for the striker spot, Mohamed could get an increased role under the new coach, who is yet to be appointed officially.