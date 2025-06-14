Mounsef Bakrar News: Scores against ATL
Bakrar scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 4-0 win against Atlanta United.
With Alonso Martinez out with Costa Rica, Bakrar will see more minutes for NYCFC as he has already scored twice in the last four games. He had resorted to a bench option after struggling to keep consistency, especially with Martinez scoring on a regular for the club.
