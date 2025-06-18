Mykhailo Mudryk News: Charged by FA

Mudryk has been charged by the FA for a violation of anti-doping rules and is facing a lengthy ban, according to the FA, per Liam Twomey and Ben Burrows of The Athletic. "We can confirm that Mykhailo has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of regulations 3 and 4 of The FA's Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Mudryk has been suspended for the past season as he faced accusations of a failed urine test in December. However, a final verdict has come forth, with the attacker facing a further suspension after he was found guilty. He has stayed true to his claim of "never knowingly" taking any substances and even passed a polygraph, although this did not alter his results. He will now face up to a maximum of a four-year suspension, with the lower end being anywhere from two years to a month, depending on the ruling. The winger will likely continue to try to fight the ruling, but he probably won't be seeing the field with Chelsea for a while based on the recent update.