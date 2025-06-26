Myles Lewis-Skelly News: Inks new deal with Arsenal

Lewis-Skelly has signed a new deal with Arsenal until 2030, the club announced.

Lewis-Skelly has signed a new contract with Arsenal. The midfielder joined the club's academy at age nine and has progressed through the youth ranks. He made his debut for the under-18s while still a schoolboy and has also featured for the under-21s. Lewis-Skelly has represented England at multiple youth levels. This season, he made 23 appearances in the Premier League and has proved to be a reliable option at left-back for a natural midfielder.