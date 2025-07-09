Myrto Uzuni News: 54 minutes in Open Cup

Uzuni (hamstring) appeared off the bench for 54 minutes in Tuesday's 2-2 (4-2) penalty shootout win against San Jose in the Open Cup.

Uzuni returned to the field after his absence last outing due to a hamstring issue, with the attacker taking the field in the second half and playing through extra time to register 54 minutes. He has started in 14 of his 16 appearances this season, so he will look to return to the starting XI now that he is fit, having registered one goal and one assist this campaign.