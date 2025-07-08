Menu
Nacho Ferri News: Dealt to Westerlo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Ferri has completed a transfer to KVC Westerlo from Frankfurt, according to his former club.

Ferri has left Frankfurt after returning from a loan spell just a month ago, joining Westerlo with immediate effect. He last appeared for Frankfurt in 2023, appearing in eight outings but not seeing a single start. He will likely see more playing time and hopefully rejuvenate his career after the switch.

