Nacho Ferri News: Dealt to Westerlo
Ferri has completed a transfer to KVC Westerlo from Frankfurt, according to his former club.
Ferri has left Frankfurt after returning from a loan spell just a month ago, joining Westerlo with immediate effect. He last appeared for Frankfurt in 2023, appearing in eight outings but not seeing a single start. He will likely see more playing time and hopefully rejuvenate his career after the switch.
Nacho Ferri
Free Agent
