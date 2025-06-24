Nacho Vidal News: Defensive rock in Oviedo

Vidal appeared in 18 matches for Real Oviedo in La Liga2 during the 2024/25 season after joining as a free agent over the winter transfer window, scoring four goals.

Vidal operated as a tireless right back, averaging high recovery stats and contributing consistently across attack and defense. His four goals bolstered the attacking unit, while his relentless pressing added balance and depth to Oviedo's backline to help the club secure promotion in the Spanish top flight. With two years left on his contract, Vidal is expected to remain a key figure for the next La Liga campaign.