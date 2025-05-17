Nahuel Estevez Injury: Likely for Napoli game

Estevez (thigh) "has gone through a few full training sessions this week, and I think he'll be available Sunday," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Estevez has good chances of coming back after sitting out three fixtures due to a thigh strain and would provide depth in the midfield if he's indeed an option. He has recorded four key passes, nine crosses (three accurate), eight corners and 11 clearances in his last six outings (three starts).