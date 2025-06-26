Naoufel El Hannach News: Joins Montpellier on loan

El Hannach has joined Montpellier on a season-long loan deal until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

El Hannach wasn't expected to see heavy minutes with PSG, but the defender will have a golden chance to continue his development in the Ligue 2 with the recently-relegated side. El Hannach should return to PSG in the summer of 2026, but it's uncertain what will happen with him after the loan concludes.