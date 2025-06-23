Nathan Byrne Injury: Trains to the side

Byrne (neck) was running to the side at training Monday, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Byrne is seeing more updates this week as he takes the training field again, able to do some training in the form of straight-line running. This is good news, but a return still remains a bit away, at least for a few more weeks. He is expected to return this season, so he will hope to see the end of his neck recovery soon.