Nathan Byrne Injury: Working on grass with ball

Byrne (neck) was shown working on grass and training with a ball, according to Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Byrne is seeing a major update after some time out due to neck surgery, as the defender was able to take the field for individual training with a ball and on grass. This is great news, as a return is nearing. He will hope to be back by the end of July and reclaim his spot at right-back.