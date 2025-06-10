Nathan Harriel Injury: Called up with USMNT

Harriel has been called up by USMNT for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Harriel has been an undisputed starter for Philadelphia in the backline and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well the USMNT performs in the Gold Cup. Harriel will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Charlotte and could also be out for the matches against Chicago, Columbus and Nashville if the USA reaches the final. Until he returns, Olwethu Makhanya will take on a larger role in the backline for Philly.