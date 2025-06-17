Nathan Ordaz Injury: Forced off due to concussion

Ordaz returned from international duty with El Salvador and featured for LAFC in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Monday in the Club World Cup, where he was forced off in the 38th minute due to concussion protocol.

Ordaz was hit in the head by an out-of-play shot from teammate Sergi Palencia during Monday's game against the Blues. He appeared unwell and the referee requested a substitution due to concussion protocols. Ordaz will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he can be available for the other group phase games of the Club World Cup. If the problem turns out to be serious, David Martinez could get a larger role in the frontline moving forward.