Nathan Ordaz News: Bench option Sunday

Ordaz (concussion) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ordaz could be back despite dealing with a blow to the head prior to the weekend game. His availability means that either of Sunday's starters Olivier Giroud and Javairo Dilrosun may not last the full 90 minutes. Should he play, the Salvadoran will look to increase his tallies of three goals and two assists in the current campaign.