Nathan Saliba News: Transfers to Anderlecht

Saliba has been transferred from Montreal to Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, his former club announced Thursday.

Saliba is on international duty with Canada in the 2025 Gold Cup, but he won't report back to Montreal after the tournament ends and instead will move to Belgium. Saliba departs Montreal after racking up 69 appearances for the club since the beginning of the 2023 MLS season, tallying two goals and one assist.