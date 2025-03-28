Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Tella headshot

Nathan Tella Injury: Aiming return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Tella (strain) isn't yet ready to return but is aiming for a comeback in the DFB Pokal semi-final against Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso confirmed in the press conference. "Nathan, maybe not tomorrow, but hopefully he'll be back for the DFB Pokal semi-final against Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday."

Tella will miss a second game on Friday due to a muscular injury after being surprisingly ruled out against Stuttgart before the international break. He is aiming to return for Tuesday's cup game and will likely be an option for the next Bundesliga match against Heidenheim next Saturday.

Nathan Tella
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now