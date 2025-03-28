Nathan Tella Injury: Aiming return Tuesday

Tella (strain) isn't yet ready to return but is aiming for a comeback in the DFB Pokal semi-final against Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday, coach Xabi Alonso confirmed in the press conference. "Nathan, maybe not tomorrow, but hopefully he'll be back for the DFB Pokal semi-final against Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday."

Tella will miss a second game on Friday due to a muscular injury after being surprisingly ruled out against Stuttgart before the international break. He is aiming to return for Tuesday's cup game and will likely be an option for the next Bundesliga match against Heidenheim next Saturday.