Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season

This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

This is the latest round of our Fantrax Premier League player rankings for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Players are ranked as if they will be with their clubs all season. Even though Said Benrahma has been in rumors to leave West Ham for over a month, he's still ranked as if he'll stay with the Hammers. Numbers will obviously change as transfers are made and this will be updated daily throughout the pre-season.

The rankings are based on our season-long player projections, which are updated regularly based on injuries, transfers or other playing-time related news.

The rankings are specifically for standard scoring Fantrax leagues, with single positional eligibility chosen in instances players have multiple positions.

If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter (@RotoZdroik) or in our subscriber Discord chat.

Note: All columns are sortable.

Last update: 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14