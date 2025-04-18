Nathan Tella Injury: Option to face St. Pauli

Tella (head) is an option for Sunday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Xabi Alonso.

Tella has avoided an injury after being taken to the hospital after his early exit last match, as the attacker is an option to face St. Pauli. This is solid news, as he has started in their past two games. He should return to that spot Sunday, looking to remain fit the remainder of the season with only a few matches to go.