Nathan Zeze News: Slowed by ankle injury

Zeze made 18 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nantes during the 2024-25 season.

Zeze impressed with maturity beyond his years, contributing defensively in league play and finding the net in cup competition. He had a solid 2024-25 season, setting new career highs in every aspect of his game, although his first full campaign with the Canaries was slowed by a serious ankle injury that sidelined him for almost three months in 2025. That said, his future in yellow seems a bit compromised since Premier League clubs like Bournemouth are keen on signing him during the summer transfer window, and his likely strong performances with France in the U21 EURO Championship will only increase interest.