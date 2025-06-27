Nayef Aguerd Injury: Returning but likely to leave

Aguerd (knee) will return to West Ham United following the end of his loan spell at Real Sociedad. He made 21 starts in LaLiga and also started in nine of 11 appearances in the UEFA Europa League.

Aguerd could leave West Ham in the summer, with the Hammers reportedly fielding offers for the center-back who had a solid 2024/25 campaign at Real Sociedad. Marseille and Real Sociedad are expected to compete for his signature.