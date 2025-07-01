Neco Williams Injury: Signs extension
Williams signed a four-year contract extension with Nottingham Forest, the club announced.
Williams extended his stay through the end of the 2029 campaign with a four-year deal. The defender is set to be a crucial part of the team for the foreseeable future, and is continuing to develop as an attacking threat. He scored one goal and added three assists in 35 Premier League appearances last season.
