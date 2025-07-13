Nelson Deossa Injury: Sidelined with ankle sprain
Deossa won't play against Pachuca due to a sprained left ankle, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reported Saturday.
Deossa's absence is a significant blow to the squad considering that he finished the previous season in great form and continued to impress during the Club World Cup. Both Iker Fimbres and Oliver Torres could get increased playing time in the Colombian's place until he achieves a full recovery from the issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now