Nelson Deossa headshot

Nelson Deossa Injury: Sidelined with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Deossa won't play against Pachuca due to a sprained left ankle, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reported Saturday.

Deossa's absence is a significant blow to the squad considering that he finished the previous season in great form and continued to impress during the Club World Cup. Both Iker Fimbres and Oliver Torres could get increased playing time in the Colombian's place until he achieves a full recovery from the issue.

