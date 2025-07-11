Nelson Palacio News: Leaving RSL on loan

Palacio has joined FC Zurich on a loan deal from Real Salt Lake until the end of the 2025 MLS season, his parent club announced Friday.

RSL has loaned the Colombian international to FC Zurich, of the Swiss Super League, for the remainder of the 2025 season in hopes of seeing him earn more minutes. He had been playing a bit more recently, but Palacio has been a bench option most of the time in the 2025 season. He figures to see that role change in Switzerland.