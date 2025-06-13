Nemanja Gudelj News: Logs 27 starts

Gudelj recorded 31 appearances (27 starts) for Sevilla, recording one goal, one assist and 91 clearances.

Gudelj completed his sixth year with the club but surpassed the mark of 25 appearances just for the second time over that span. Capable of playing both as a center-back and defensive midfielder, Gudelj shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in 2025/26, but he should be a regular member of the squad due to his excellent tactical versatility.