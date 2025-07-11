Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Nemanja Radoja headshot

Nemanja Radoja Injury: Set to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Radoja (quadriceps) will be available for Saturday's game against the Sounders, Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star reports.

Radoja has been sidelined for quite some time, but the veteran midfielder is set to make his long-awaited return. It's unclear if he'll be part of the starting XI or not, but his sole presence should provide quite a boost to Sporting KC's midfield.

Nemanja Radoja
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now