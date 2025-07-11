Nemanja Radoja Injury: Set to return Saturday
Radoja (quadriceps) will be available for Saturday's game against the Sounders, Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star reports.
Radoja has been sidelined for quite some time, but the veteran midfielder is set to make his long-awaited return. It's unclear if he'll be part of the starting XI or not, but his sole presence should provide quite a boost to Sporting KC's midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now