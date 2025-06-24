Menu
Nhoa Sangui News: Departs for Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Sangui has signed with Paris FC from Reims, according to his former club.

Sangui has found a new landing spot this offseason, although he won't leave France, instead just joining Paris FC following their promotion. He started in 10 of his 26 appearances with Reims last season, seeing a decent role. He should only see that role grow with his new club, likely to capture close to starting time.

Nhoa Sangui
Paris FC
