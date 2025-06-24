Nhoa Sangui News: Departs for Paris
Sangui has signed with Paris FC from Reims, according to his former club.
Sangui has found a new landing spot this offseason, although he won't leave France, instead just joining Paris FC following their promotion. He started in 10 of his 26 appearances with Reims last season, seeing a decent role. He should only see that role grow with his new club, likely to capture close to starting time.
