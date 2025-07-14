Niall Huggins News: Returns from injury

Huggins (knee) appeared in a friendly against South Shields on Saturday, according to his club.

Huggins is seeing some positive news after around 19 months out due to a knee injury, as the forward was able to return and take the field in a friendly. This does clear him of his injuries heading into the new season, just hoping no setbacks arise. He will still look to continue testing his legs through the preseason and ensure his fitness, having last played 19 matches during the 2023/24 campaign.