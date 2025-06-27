Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Clean sheet in win

Defreitas Hansen had five saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Defreitas Hansen picked up his first clean sheet in four outings, and his third of the season. This was also the third time in four outings that he made at least five saves, and he is up to 19 saves, compared to five goals conceded across that span. Up next for the Rapids is a meeting with New England Revolution on Saturday.