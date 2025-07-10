Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Concedes three goals
Defreitas Hansen had two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.
Defreitas Hansen's struggles continue. Each of his last three appearances include multiple goals conceded. Opposing teams' last seven shots on goal to Defreitas Hansen saw him barely log multiple saves, and he will look to bounce back Saturday against Vancouver.
