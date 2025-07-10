Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Nicholas Defreitas Hansen headshot

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Concedes three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Defreitas Hansen had two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Defreitas Hansen's struggles continue. Each of his last three appearances include multiple goals conceded. Opposing teams' last seven shots on goal to Defreitas Hansen saw him barely log multiple saves, and he will look to bounce back Saturday against Vancouver.

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now