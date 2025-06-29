Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Eight saves in 3-3 draw

Defreitas Hansen recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus New England Revolution.

Hansen conceded three goals, all of which came in the second half, which saw his side go from a 3-0 lead to a draw. This was his eighth start of the season, and he has kept three clean sheets. All of his clean sheets have come in home games. In this game his eight saves were the most he has made in any match, although it was the first time that he has conceded three goals in a game.