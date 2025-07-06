Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Zero saves in defeat

Defreitas Hansen made no saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City.

Defreitas Hansen had a difficult outing in Friday's game, making zero saves for the first time in a game this season while conceding two goals. This is a big slowdown compared to his season-high performance from last Saturday. The goalie has conceded five goals in the last two games after allowing only six in his first seven league matches this campaign. Defreitas Hansen will hope to find a clean sheet again on Wednesday against LAFC.