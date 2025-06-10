Nicholas Hagen Injury: Heading out with NT

Hagen has been called up by Guatemala for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Hagen has been the starter in goal in the last three games for Columbus and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Guatemala performs in the Gold Cup. Hagen will for sure miss Saturday's clash against Vancouver and could also be out for the matches against Atlanta, Philadelphia and Seattle if Guatemala reaches the final. Until he returns, Evan Bush could see increased playing time for the Crew.