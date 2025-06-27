Nicholas Hagen Injury: Suffers injury

Hagen announced he'll be out for the rest of the 2025 Gold Cup due to an injury, Brianna Mac Kay of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Hagen didn't disclose the injury he's dealing with, so his recovery time is uncertain for the time being. Guatemala's campaign in the 2025 Gold Cup has yet to end, but based on Hagen's announcement, he will be sidelined for at least a few weeks. Evan Bush should continue to start for the Crew as long as Hagen is sidelined.