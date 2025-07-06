Nick Scardina News: Delivers assist in draw

Scardina assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Orlando City SC.

After two games off the bench, Scardina earned his eighth start of the campaign and picked up his first goal contribution in the MLS, he delivered a ball to Pep Biel, who buried one from the right side of the box in the 40th minute of play. Scardina also registered his first shot of the season and had two crosses for a second straight game.