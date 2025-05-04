Nicksoen Gomis Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Gomis was forced off with an apparent serious leg injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against New England and it looked serious, coach Robin Fraser confirmed in a press conference, according to Toronto FC News Outlet. "It's quite bad."

Gomis was forced off in the 66th minute of Saturday's game due to an apparent leg injury and will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and his future availability. He had started in six of the seven matches he was available for this season. Kevin Long is expected to take on a larger role in the backline during his absence.