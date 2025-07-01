Nico Serrano News: Returns to Bilbao

Serrano is returning to his parent club Athletic after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Gijon.

Serrano featured in 18 games across all competitions for Gijon while on loan from Athletic, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The left winger is now returning to his parent club with three years remaining on his contract. He could feature in the frontline for the 2025/26 season as the only backup to Alex Berenguer on the left wing if Nico Williams leaves the club.