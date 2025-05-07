Nico Williams Injury: Remains out against United

Williams remains out for Thursday's second leg clash against Manchester United in the Europa League due to a groin injury.

Williams doesn't feature in the squad list for Thursday's game against Manchester United due to pubalgia he is still suffering from. He is also a doubt for Sunday's clash against Alaves which could create some issues for the lineup since his brother Inaki Williams is also a doubt (hamstring) and Alex Berenguer is suspended. That said, a change in system or Maroan Sannadi playing on a wing which isn't his natural position could be on the table if both Williams brothers miss out.