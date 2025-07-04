Nico Williams News: Extends with Athletic until 2035

Williams has signed a contract extension with Athletic until 2035, the club announced.

Williams will remain at Athletic for the next 10 seasons after signing a contract extension on Friday. This is massive news for the club since Williams was reportedly on the move during this summer transfer window. The younger brother of Inaki will remain Athletic's biggest attacking threat under coach Ernesto Valverde heading into the 2025/26 season that will see Bilbao back in the Champions League.