Nicolas Benedetti News: Creative impact in draw

Benedetti generated three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Benedetti had to provide defensive support against a tough opponent, but that didn't stop him from generating a game-high three scoring chances in the Apertura 2025 opener. That figure was also higher than his average of 2.2 chances created per contest in the previous tournament. While he'll now have to seek association with Anderson Duarte and offseason signing Jesus Hernandez, Benedetti is clearly the one who can make a difference to get the Canoneros scoring in future fixtures.