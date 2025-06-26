Nicolas Castro News: Transfers to Toluca

Castro has completed a move to Toluca from Spanish club Elche, the team announced Thursday.

Castro is coming off a four-goal, two-assist campaign in 34 games (25 starts) in Spain's second division with promoted side Elche. The creative midfielder will join the Liga MX champions as an option in a similar role to that of Jesus Ricardo Angulo, with whom he could rotate in upcoming competitions. Additionally, the Argentinian may have opportunities to take corners and free kicks, but he'll likely share them with specialist Alexis Vega.