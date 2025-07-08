Nicolas Cozza News: Loaned to France again

Cozza has been loaned to Nantes from Wolfsburg, according to his new club.

Cozza is once again heading on loan and will once again be in France, joining Nantes for a third straight season after the last season and a half of his career was on loan with Nantes. He has done well with the club and developed a regular role, starting in 33 of his 40 appearances since joining the club. That said, he will likely work into this role again, set for another season starting with Nantes.