Nicolas Diaz News: Signs with Puebla

Diaz will be part of Puebla's roster for the Apertura campaign following his departure from Tijuana, his new club announced Monday.

Diaz should be a useful addition to the Camoteros defense, capable of producing in both central and left-back roles. This is his third team in Mexico, as he has previously served for Mazatlan and Tijuana. Over his time in both of those clubs, he averaged 3.1 clearances, 1.5 interceptions and 2.1 tackles per game while tallying five goals and four assists in 125 league appearances. Despite his defensive strength, Diaz is very prone to disciplinary issues given the intensity at which he plays. For now, his main rivals for the position are Efrain Orona, Juan Manuel Fedorco and Emanuel Gularte.