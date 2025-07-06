Menu
Nicolas Fernandez News: Signing with NYC FC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Fernandez will sign a designated player contract with NYC FC after transferring from Elche, according to Tom Bogert.

Fernandez was a very important player for Elche, including a role on set pieces, and he's likely to play a massive role for NYC FC, who continue to look for more attacking creativity toward the end of Maxi Moralez's career. Fernandez will be eligible to play after the MLS transfer window opens on July 24.

Nicolas Fernandez
Elche
More Stats & News
