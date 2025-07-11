Menu
Nicolas Kuhn News: Heads to Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Kuhn has agreed to a contract until 2029 with Como upon transferring from Celtic.

Kuhn is coming off his most prolific season yet, as he put up 21 goals and 15 assists in 51 matches across all competitions in 2024/2025. He scored three times and provided one helper in 10 Champions League games, tallying eight shots (one on target), 15 key passes and 13 crosses (one accurate). He joins Gabriel Strefezza, Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez and Jayden Addai among the Como wingers.

Nicolas Kuhn
Como
