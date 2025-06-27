Nicolas Pallois News: Completes Reims switch

Pallois has completed a permanent transfer to Reims, his new club announced Friday.

With nearly 400 matches of experience between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 throughout his career, Pallois is an experienced defender who should be a regular for Reims. He spent the last eight seasons of his career with Nantes and recorded 157 clearances, 61 tackles and 28 interceptions in 26 appearances in 2024/25.