Nicolas Pallois headshot

Nicolas Pallois News: Completes Reims switch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Pallois has completed a permanent transfer to Reims, his new club announced Friday.

With nearly 400 matches of experience between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 throughout his career, Pallois is an experienced defender who should be a regular for Reims. He spent the last eight seasons of his career with Nantes and recorded 157 clearances, 61 tackles and 28 interceptions in 26 appearances in 2024/25.

Nicolas Pallois
Reims
