Nicolas Pallois News: Departs Nantes after eight seasons

Pallois is departing Nantes as a free agent after eight years spent with the team, the club announced.

Pallois arrived in 2017 in Nantes and played 243 games for the Canaries, scoring six goals and providing seven assists. The former captain is leaving as a free agent after the termination of his contract, although he expressed his desire to extend it as he still feels he has one season left in his legs before retiring. Reports say he might be close to signing with the promoted team Paris FC heading into the 2025/26 season.