Nicolas Pallois News: Solid season again

Pallois played 26 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, contributing two assists.

Pallois brought veteran leadership and defensive organization, complemented by two assists, an excellent return for a centre-back and his second highest mark of his career in that area. His aerial ability and game-reading earned him high praise among teammates. His presence will remain a cornerstone as Nantes aims for a more stable backline in the coming season, although his future is still in the air. Pallois' contract is ending at the end of the month, but he said to the media after the season finale that he still has one season left in his legs and that he will be discussing with the board whether he continues to play for Nantes next season for a ninth campaign or if he will do it in another club.