Nicolas Romero News: Appears to end match
Romero (calf) appeared off the bench for 30 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 Open Cup win over Chicago.
Romero has returned from his calf issues after exiting early in their last outing. The defender would appear in injury time to come on for extra time, then play the rest of the match. He is typically a starter when fit, so this is good news for the club, likely to return to that spot next game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now