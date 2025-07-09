Menu
Nicolas Romero headshot

Nicolas Romero News: Appears to end match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 6:56am

Romero (calf) appeared off the bench for 30 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 Open Cup win over Chicago.

Romero has returned from his calf issues after exiting early in their last outing. The defender would appear in injury time to come on for extra time, then play the rest of the match. He is typically a starter when fit, so this is good news for the club, likely to return to that spot next game.

Nicolas Romero
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
