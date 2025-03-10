Nicolo Zaniolo News: Will be back versus Juventus

Zaniolo cleared a one-game disqualification in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

Zaniolo will be an option against Juventus on Sunday but might no longer be a fixture of the formation thanks to the return of Albert Gudmundsson, although the coach might go back to a more attacking scheme, which would help him get regular minutes while Andrea Colpani (foot) is out. He has logged seven shots (three on target), two chances created and four crosses (zero accurate) in his last five showings, without any goal contributions.