Nigel Lonwijk News: Loaned out after new deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Lonwijk has signed a new contract with Wolves while having been loaned to Luton Town for the season, according to his parent club.

Lonwijk is seeing a new deal with his club, inking a contract for an undisclosed amount of time. However, his next season will be away from the club, instead heading to Luton Town in the third tier. He has now spent six seasons on loan with Wolves and this will be his third straight season in the third tier, still looking to find a spot with his parent club.

